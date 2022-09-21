‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Harp?

“The Masked Singer” season 8 kicked off on September 21 with an episode packed with performances by four of the 22 contestants. The stand-out among this quartet was the celebrity disguised as the Harp. How appropriate that she was designed as this most heavenly of musical instruments as her voice sounded angelic while she sang a soaring cover of the Pink hit “Perfect.”

We’ve been rewatching her first performance, which dropped in advance of the premiere, and have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Harp”?

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

The Harp has a distinctive voice that we heard so clearly in the intro to the song when she sang a capella. That crystal clear sound was sustained throughout the tune as she hit one high note after another. It was no surprise that the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — were already on their feet as the last note of the song still rang out.

We are convinced that the Harp is Amber Riley, who came to fame on “Glee.” For six seasons, she played Mercedes Jones, the first student to audition for the glee club New Directions. Riley delivered a string of stunning performances on “Glee,” including the powerhouse ballad “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls.”

Riley starred in an acclaimed West End revival of that show in 2016, winning praise from the critics (and an Olivier Award) for her interpretation of Effie White. That was the same role that won Jennifer Holliday the Tony and Jennifer Hudson the Oscar.

As a group, the season 8 contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 32 Grammy nominations; Riley shared in one with the rest of the “Glee” cast for their signature tune “Don’t Stop Believin'” in 2011.

Don’t believe us that the Harp is Amber Riley? Then sound off in the comments section below with your best guesses. We will only find out if we are right that Amber Riley is Harp when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?