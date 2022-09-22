‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Hummingbird?

We’re only one episode in on season 8 of “The Masked Singer” but three of the first four contestants have been eliminated with just the Harp still standing. We saw the unmasking of both the Knight (William Shatner) and the Hedgehog (Eric Idle) during the episode that aired on September 21. While we were told that the Hummingbird would be grounded, we have to wait till next week for the big reveal.

But if you can’t wait till then, keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Hummingbird”?

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

We are absolutely certain that the Hummingbird is NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Not convinced? Take a read of our reasoning and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

The clues package for the Hummingbird dropped lots of bread crumbs that lead to Peyton, including shots of footballs and cleats. He spoke of knowing a thing or two about competition as it was in his DNA. Manning was a starting quarterback for a whopping 18 seasons. And he is the second son of Archie Manning, who was a QB in the NFL for a lucky 13 years.

The Hummingbird says he formed a patriotic team that felt like family; while you may want to read this as a reference to another NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, and his time with the New England Patriots, we think this is classic misdirection from “The Masked Singer” producers.

In the Hummingbird video, one of the men in black is wearing a pair of pop rings. After he sang, the Hummingbird told Nick Cannon that he has special awards that are silver, but that doesn’t mean second place. Together, we read these to be references to Super Bowl rings. That would eliminate Brady as he has a whopping seven such mementos while Manning has two.

In Manning’s 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he led them to eight division titles, three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowl appearances, and a win in 2007 (the franchise’s first since 1971). After a one-year break in 2011, Manning moved over to the Denver Broncos and brought them to two Super Bowls, winning with them in 2016.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Harp?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.