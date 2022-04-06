‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are Hydra?

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. Season 7 of this reality competition series promises to be the toughest to date with a whopping 16 celebrities hidden inside 15 costumes. Because there are so many stars in the hunt for the Golden Mask, FOX split them up into three groups.

Group A is down to just one contestant, the Firefly. In the first few weeks of the competition we saw the elimination of Cyclops (Jorge Garcia), McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Ram (Joe Buck) and Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata). Group B made their first appearance on March 30 and Lemur didn’t last; she was unmasked as supermodel Christie Brinkley, just as we predicted.

We’ve been rewatching the performances of the remaining Group B contenders and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Hydra”? Actually, make that “Who ARE Hydra” as there are two famous fellows inside this costume.

We are convinced that Hydra are magicians Penn & Teller. Sure, there are three heads on Hydra but we think that is a classic case of misdirection, a tactic which would be well known to these maestros of magic. Disagree with our best guess? Well keep reading for our reasoning.

In their first appearance, Hydra sang a so-so version of “Hey Soul Sister” by Train. We knew from the first bum note that these contestants did not raise their voice in song professionally.

Penn has a very distinctive voice, with its signature rasp. We are sure that was one of the sounds we heard when Hydra spoke. And Teller doesn’t talk, just like an ATM at the bank (which you go to instead of a real-life teller); we saw a shot of one of those in the cluemerical.

There were plenty of other visual clues pointing to Penn & Teller, starting with the magic 8 ball.

The pair of water skis had the word “Miami” written on them: Penn & Teller made their TV debut on the crime drama “Miami Vice.

The beachball had a bull on it; Penn & Teller had a series on Showtime for eight seasons called “Bullshit!”

And there was a shark swimming in the background; one of their most popular TV specials, “Off the Deep End,” saw Teller struggling to escape from a straitjacket while surrounded by sharks.

We will only find out if we are right that Penn and Teller are Hydra when they are unmasked. That will happen when they lose a vote or win the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Hydra? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

