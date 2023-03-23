‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Macaw?

One of our favorite fellows competing on “The Masked Singer” season 9 is disguised as the Macaw. He wowed the crowd in his first appearance on March 22 with rollicking renditions of “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” by Shania Twain. It became clear quite quickly that this contender is someone who makes a living by raising his voice in song.

Forget those guessses by the judges that Macaw is Zayn Malik, Doug Robb or Elijah Wood. We’ve rewatched those first two performances and taken another look at his clues package. We are sure we’ve cracked the code as to Macaw’s true identity. Keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Macaw?”

We are absolutely certain that the Macaw is “American Idol” alumni David Archuleta. Don’t believe us? Besides the fact that the Macaw sounds just like him, just consider how so many of the clues fit in with the life of David Archuleta.

For a start, he finished second on the seventh season of that reality talent competition back in 2008 (that explains the silver medal displayed by country singer Deana Carter as the final clue for Macaw).

Before he came to fame on “American Idol,” Archuleta competed on another TV talent show, “Star Search,” and won the title of Junior Vocal Champion when he was only 12. Macaw makes mention of the fact that he has been performing since a young age and the clues package opens with a shot of him inside a TV set. And just like Macaw, David’s father would encourage him to sing in public with the promise of a Mexican meal.

Archuleta was only 17 when he competed on “American Idol” and he has spoken openly since about the stress that put him under. Macaw referenced suffering from both anxiety and panic attacks and admitted needing to take time away from the spotlight.

Macaw makes merry with having struck gold; Archuleta’s self-titled debut disc sold enough copies to be certified gold.

Macaw admits that he has only recently decided to be brave in his own life; Archuleta came out as gay in 2021 and he has shared his struggles to reconcile his sexuality with his faith and family life.

We will only find out if we are right that Macaw is David Archuleta when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Macaw? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

