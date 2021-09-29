‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mallard?

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” is so jammed with stars that they had to be split up into two groups. We saw seven of the contenders in Group A perform last week in the two-part premiere. On September 29, it is time for the first five acts in Group B to take to the stage disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

We’ve been reviewing the clues to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Mallard”? He is certainly a fancy fellow, all dressed up in a suit topped by a hat and sporting a monocle. But we are sure that the Mallard is someone associated with a more rough-and-ready life.

The Mallard is Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame.

In the sneak peek, the clue for the Mallard (also known as a wild duck) was a photo of a old-style rotary telephone. Combine those two elements together and you get a duck call. And in his first video clues package we see the Mallard surrounded by dollar bills. The “Duck Dynasty” merchandise has generated sales approaching $500 million.

The Mallard recounts his life story, which ties into tales told by Robertson over the years. Like Mallard, Willie got his start selling worms. And young Willie was also a “human jukebox” on the school bus, fulfilling song requests for a quarter.

The Mallard boasts about his best-selling book and platinum record album. Robertson has bragging rights to both of those: he penned a New York Times chart-topper, “The Duck Commander Family.” And his album, “Duck the Halls,” moved more than a million copies, thereby earning that coveted platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The first clues video concluded with a photo of Chris Pratt. The one-time “Parks and Recreation” star became pals with Robertson when filming “Jurassic World” in New Orleans back in 2014.

We won’t know for sure if the Mallard is Willie Robertson until he is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Mallard? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

