‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Medusa?

“The Masked Singer” season 9 kicked off on February 15 with an episode packed with a trio of talents taking to the stage. After the Gnome was revealed to be TV icon Dick Van Dyke, the celebrities disguised as Medusa and Mustang did battle in a sing-off set to Rihanna‘s chart-topper “Diamonds.” After Mustang lost she was revealed to be country music superstar Sara Evans. That left us wondering who was hidden under the Medusa mask.

We’ve been rewatching that performance plus her cover of Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” and have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Medusa”?

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

Medusa has a distinctive voice that we heard so clearly in her two turns at the microphone. That crystal clear sound was sustained throughout both tunes as she hit one high note after another. It was no surprise that the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — were wowed by this talent.

We are convinced that Medusa is Bishop Briggs, the British singer/songwriter best known on this side of the pond for her hit single “River.” That song was sung on episode 7 of season 6 by Queen of Hearts, who went on to win the Golden Mask before being revealed as Jewel. Medusa made mention that she had a connection to “The Masked Singer” stage.

Jenny was onto something when she connected the clue given by Medusa that “success comes in the grayest of places” to the movie franchise “Fifty Shades of Grey.” But she was off-base with her guess that Medusa was Ellie Goulding, who sang the movie’s theme “Love Me Like You Do.” Briggs had a cut, “Never Tear Us Apart,” on the soundtrack of the final film in the trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed.” That installment grossed $340 million, the figure seen on the DVD in the swag bag clue.

Likewise, for the observation by Nicole that the shot of Buckingham Palace meant that the singer might be British. While she reeled off a list of English songbirds, she didn’t name Briggs.

Ken connected the dots suggested by the chess pieces to mean that Medusa might be royalty. That was a guess too far for us. Instead, the bishop is a clear reference to Briggs’ first name while the knight, which is in the shape of a horse, is a nod to Briggs’ big hit “Wild Horses.” Acura used that song as part of its Super Bowl ad in 2016 to tout the TLX. Medusa spoke of being part of football’s big game.

Another of Briggs’ songs, “Tattooed on My Heart,” got a visual reference when one of the Men in Black in the clues video sported a tattoo in the shape of a heart.

Don’t believe us that the Medusa is Bishop Briggs? Then sound off in the comments section below with your best guesses. We will only find out if we are right that Bishop Briggs is Medusa when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?