‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Miss Teddy?

As much fun as it is to watch the celebrities perform on “The Masked Singer,” we get even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. That is especially true if we can crack the mystery of who is hiding inside a costume before the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” promises to be the most competitive yet. The producers have packed the line-up with 16 stars performing inside 15 costumes (a pair are paired up as Hydra). They are divided into three types, the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly, and performed in groups of five. Group A is down to just one star still standing, the Firefly. Group B sang for the first time on March 30, with Lemur unmasked as supermodel Christie Brinkley.

We’ve been reviewing all the clues for for four remaining contestants in Group B and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Miss Teddy”? We were wowed by her first performance of the dance classic “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne, aka Popcorn.

We think that Miss Teddy is Jennifer Holliday, the Tony Award-winning star of “Dreamgirls.” That musical is referenced in the first cluemercial for Miss Teddy, with the shot of the Ted Bed (a place where you go to sleep and dream).

The bed is rainbow colored; Jennifer Holliday became a LGBTQ icon for her powerhouse performance as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.” Her rendition of that show’s signature tune, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” on the 1982 Tony Awards played on a constant loop in gay bars for decades.

Jennifer won Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 1983 Grammys for a studio version of that song. She picked up a second trophy in 1986 in the category of Best Inspirational Performance for “Come Sunday.” She contended twice more for music’s highest honor, thus accounting for four of the 15 Grammy nominations of the season 7 contestants on “The Masked Singer.”

The shot of the pillow fight put us in mind of the title of Jennifer’s first Broadway show, “Your Arms Too Short to Box with God.”

And those images of the choir robes and the director’s chair made us think of her recurring role on TV’s “Ally McBeal” as choir director Lisa Knowles.

We also saw a little Santa Claus, a figure associated with Christmas, the biggest holiday (get it) of the year.

Jennifer has been candid about her clinical depression, which ties into Miss Teddy saying, “Lay your head down in December, next thing you know, it’s May!” She has come through the other side, much like the butterfly emerging from the cocoon in the video.

Miss Teddy readily admits to reinventing herself as has Jennifer. Over the past four decades, Holliday has had hits in several genres including disco, R&B and gospel. She is acclaimed for both her solo singing gigs as well as her work with symphonies. And she has returned to Broadway several times, most recently in the musical version of “The Color Purple.”

We will only find out if we are right that Jennifer Holliday is Miss Teddy when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Miss Teddy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

