‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Pepper?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues to introduce new Wildcards into the competition. The October 6 episode brought us the first appearance of Pepper, who competes as part of Group A. Three of the original five celebrities contending in this group have been eliminated: Octopus (NBA All-Star Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox) and Pufferfish (singer Toni Braxton).

The two remaining original members of Group A — Bull and Skunk — have already been joined by two Wildcards (Baby and Hamster). We’ve figured out who is hiding in those costumes (scroll down for those names) and are willing to go out on a limb and make a guess about the identity of this newest Wildcard. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Pepper”?

We think that Pepper is Kesha, the talented singer/songwriter who has had two number-one albums: “Animal” (2010) and “Rainbow” (2017). The latter earned her two Grammy nominations; as a group, the season 6 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped an astounding 85 Grammy Awards bids.

Before she sang for the first time, we’d already heard from the star inside the Pepper costume. She admitted, “I’m a bit of a good girl but Pepper brings out the naughty side in me. And I have a little crush on the Bull.” Kesha sang a heartfelt version of “Rainbow” at Global Pride 2020, which was hosted by the man we think is the Bull.

Pepper proved she has a set of pipes by delivering a powerful performance of “Jealous” by Labrinth. It was even more impressive given that the celebrity was a last-minute substitution after another contender dropped out. She learned the song and the dance moves in mere hours. Kesha is renowned for her high-energy stage shows.

The Pepper told us that she was part of a viral sensation twice over. Back in 2009, Kesha had her first huge hit with “Tik Tok.” That was years before the app existed. In early 2020 another song from her back catalog, the 2010 track “Cannibal,” was showcased in dance routines posted on TikTok. Inspired by this, Kesha re-recorded the tune and even performed the dance routine with TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio.

We won’t know for sure if the Pepper is Kesha until she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Pepper? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

