‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Prince?

One of our favorite fellows competing on “The Masked Singer” season 7 is disguised as the Prince. He wowed the crowd in his first appearance on April 20 with a rollicking rendition of “La Copa De La Vida” by Ricky Martin. It became clear quite quickly that this contender is a talented song and dance man.

We didn’t get a lot of clues about the famous face hiding behind this mask but we think we saw and heard enough to know his real name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is Prince”?

We think that the Prince is Cheyenne Jackson, the Broadway leading man turned TV actor.

His cluemercial touts a “toadal” body workout. “I’ve been working my froggy legs off my whole life, and nothing has gotten me in better shape than my workout video. Don’t be shy, work those thighs! I’m a lean, green workout machine and you can be do.” Cheyenne Jackson often posts pics and videos of his workout routines on Instagram.

Prince got a special video greeting from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who calls herself his final girl before stating, “Your Queen loves you, Prince.” Cheyenne co-stars with this screen vet in the upcoming sci-fi flick “Borderlands.”

Prince revealed, “I’ve performed in front of many people before, many times, but this has got to be the most bonkers performance I’ve ever been a part of.” Cheyenne Jackson has headlined a string of Broadway hits, including the musical “Xanadu”; that 2007 tuner version of the 1980 Olivia Newton-John movie was referenced by all the shout-outs to that decade during his performance.

The Prince confessed, “I’m happy to be back on a team and I hope to knock it out of the park.” One of Jackson’s first TV gigs was as the leader of an a capella group on the FOX hit “Glee.” He currently co-stars on another FOX show, the comedy “Call Me Kat.”

We also saw other clues that reference other TV roles, including on “30 Rock” (the jacket with the number “30) and “American Housewife” (his character was Johnny Diamond, as in the ring in the video).

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

Firefly |Ringmaster

Baby Mammoth | Prince | Queen Cobra | Space Bunny

We will only find out if we are right that Prince is Cheyenne Jackson when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Prince? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.