‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Pufferfish?

As much fun as it is to watch the celebrities perform on “The Masked Singer,” we get even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. That is especially true if we can crack the mystery of who is hiding inside a costume before the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” promises to be the most competitive yet. The producers have packed the line-up with 17 stars performing inside 16 costumes (a pair are paired up as Banana Split). Five of these famous faces took to the stage on the September 22 premiere of this FOX reality competition series disguised as Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We’ve been reviewing all the clues that teased the premiere and have “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real identity of the Pufferfish.

We readily admit that this is the toughest of the bunch because we only got a fleeting glimpse of the Pufferfish in a video preview posted by “The Masked Singer” producers to YouTube. We can clearly see that the woman inside the costume is someone who is used to performing. She shows a lot of sass as she twirls for the paparazzi. And she is very petite.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

Could it be Paula Abdul? After all, this pint-sized talent has a long history with FOX, having been a judge for nine years on “American Idol” as well as the first season of “The X Factor.” She racked up five Emmy nominations as part of the “Idol” producing team and won two of her three bids for choreography. As a group, the 17 contestants on “The Masked Singer” season 6 can boast of earning a dozen Emmy nominations.

They can also brag of bagging 27 Grammys from 85 nominations. Abdul won one of her two Grammy races, for the video “Opposites Attract” in 1990. But that stat puts us in mind of another possibility for the Pufferfish: music superstar Toni Braxton, who has been said to be interested in being a contestant on “The Masked Singer” since season 1.

This versatile talent has earned 13 Grammy nominations, winning a lucky seven of them: Best Female R&B Performance four times (1994, 1995, 1997, 2001) plus Best New Artist in 1994, Female Pop Performance in 1997 and Best R&B Album in 2015 for “Love, Marriage & Divorce.”

We’ve been told that “The Masked Singer” contestants can count two appearances at the Super Bowl among their achievements. The temptation is to think that this means at least one NFL player is in the line-up of talent this season. But this clue could also point the way to someone who was part of the entertainment at football’s biggest night.

Braxton sang “We Go On” during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. And Abdul debuted her single, “Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow,” during the pre-game show for Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

SPOILERS

Bull | Mother Nature | Octopus | Pufferfish | Skunk

We won’t know for sure just who Pufferfish is until she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Pufferfish? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.