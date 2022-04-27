‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Queen Cobra?

The most powerful singer so far on “The Masked Singer” season 7 is masquerading as Queen Cobra. While a half dozen cobras appeared on the stage on April 20, only one of them sang “Good as Hell” by Lizzo. But we think that this is a red herring as we are convinced that the soloist is actually one of many in a group. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is Queen Cobra”?

We think that the Queen Cobra is En Vogue, with Cindy Herron in the solo spotlight for that first appearance. There is just no mistaking her distinctive voice. But remember, we were shown a visual of a pair of Queen cobras, which seems to signal that there is more than one person contending in this costume. Indeed, over the years there have been six members of En Vogue.

En Vogue has racked up seven Grammy nominations; among them, the season 7 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped 15 bids for music’s highest honor.

The R&B girl group released its first album, “Born to Sing” in 1990; that was the year mentioned in the cluemercial. Two years later, they were at the top of the charts and tapped to sing the theme tune and appear in the ABC comedy hit “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”; that would explain the photo of another famous fellow with the last name Cooper, Bradley. And in 1995, the group had a cameo in “Batman Forever”; there was a Batman coffee mug in the video.

Several other clues also point the way to Queen Cobra being En Vogue; the burglar running with a bag of cash could be a shout-out to the 1994 En Vogue album “Runaway Love.” The rocket can be read as a reference to their 2017 single of the same name, which cracked the top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart. That track came off of their last album, “Electric Cafe,” which ties into the cluemerical for coffee.

We will only find out if we are right that En Vogue is Queen Cobra when they are unmasked. That will happen when they lose a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Queen Cobra? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

