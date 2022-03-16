‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Ram?

We may be only two episodes into “The Masked Singer” season 7 but it is easily the best yet, full of fun and exciting performances. We’ve already seen the exit of one of the five celebrities competing as part of Team Good: McTerrier, who was revealed to be Food Network star Duff Goldman at the end of the premiere on March 9.

McTerrier lost the sing-off to another contestant on Team Good, the Firefly. She returns to compete on episode 2, “Masks at Dawn – Round 1,” which airs on March 16. Also back are Team Cuddly contestant Thingamabob and two from Team Bad (Cyclops and Ram).

We’ve been rewatching their first performances and have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Ram”?

We think that the Ram is Joe Buck, the sports broadcaster who handles the play-by-play for NFL and MLB games. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following.

Our first thought when we saw Ram strut onstage and sing “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick was that he had to be a pro athlete. But his speaking voice is a dead giveaway to the Ram’s real identity.

As Ram revealed to the panel, “I’m used to telling stories under these lights and I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am today.” Joe is the son of the legendary sportscaster Jack Buck; the Ram credits his father with teaching him everything he knows.

Joe Buck was barely 20 when he began calling play-by-plays. That talent was referred to on the theater marquee which read “HAMLET X MACBETH.” Each of those is a play by William Shakespeare; get it?

That fleeting image of antlers in the mirror makes us think of a male deer (otherwise known as a buck).

Joe Buck was part of the team that launched FOX Sports in 1994 and he has worked on six Super Bowls; that is the number on the Ram’s football helmet. (On March 16, Buck and his colleague Troy Aikman announced that they were moving to ESPN to host “Monday Night Football” for the cable network.)

Sure the temptation is to think that this is a football player, maybe even one with the Los Angeles Rams. But remember this: for two decades starting in 1995 that team played in St. Louis, which just happens to be Buck’s hometown.

And as the Ram readily admitted, “My entire life I’ve heard boos and I’ve heard cheers.” Joe Buck certainly is a divisive sports personality with as many haters who think he is bad, as he has fans.

