‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Ringmaster?

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” is shaping up to be the most competitive to date. All but one of Group A have already been sent packing: Cyclops (Jorge Garcia), McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Ram (Joe Buck) and Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata). That leaves just Firefly in the running still for the Golden Mask.

This week it is Group B that is in the spotlight. On March 30, the first of the Group B contenders, Lemur, was unmasked and revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley. On April 6, the remaining Group B contenders are performing again disguised as Armadillo, Hydra (a duo), Miss Teddy, and Ringmaster. We’ve been reviewing all the clues that teased their first appearance and have “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Ringmaster”?

We think that the Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia, star of “The Goldbergs.” On that long-running ABC comedy series, she plays Erica, a musically gifted girl who often raises her voice in song. There are several visual clues for Ringmaster that ring true to us. Hayley character’s surname is referenced in the prominent placement of “Golden State” on the driver’s license that is a prize in a box of cereal. And her real last name is referenced by the brand of the cereal, Circus Ring-Os.

John Oates of Hall and Oates gives Ringmaster a shoutout declaring, “I know you’re a star. Now it’s time to make your dreams come true.” Oates appeared on a classic season 7 episode of “The Goldbergs.”

Hayley first came to fame on the the reality competition series, “The X Factor,” back in 2011; that would explain the “X” on the tic-tac-toe board. And Ringmaster referenced having met Nicole Scherzinger before; she was one of the judges on “The X Factor.” Hayley had auditioned as a solo act but Paula Abdul, another judge, put her into a group, Lakoda Rayne.

One of Hayley’s first gigs was as a background singer on the “Hannah Montana” season 4 soundtrack. That Disney TV hit starred Miley Cyrus, who had a huge hit with “The Climb,” which was sung by Ringmaster in her first appearance. And Miley’s face and character name are seen on a mug in the Ringmaster clues video.

Hayley has released a steady stream of songs over the years, including the 2016 hit “Strong Sweet & Southern”; in the cluemercial we see a bottle with “Sweet Southern” written on it.

We will only find out if we are right that Hayley Orrantia is Ringmaster when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Ringmaster? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

