‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Skunk?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 premiere was so packed with contestants that FOX aired it over two nights. The first episode (on Wednesday, September 22) saw the five celebrities in Group A take to the stage for the first time disguised as Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We’ve been scouring the clues dropped to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the celebrity hiding inside the Skunk costume.

The Skunk was certainly no stinker as she led off the line-up performing for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). This is one divine diva, clad in a sleek black velvet dress that is set off by pure white fur. Indeed, the official Twitter account for the show summed up the Skunk in one word, “GLAMOUR.” Note that it was spelled out in all capital letters.

We are sure that Skunk is someone who does everything full out, including singing. Her first clue from “The Masked Singer” preview special was a photo of a young Elvis Presley. But from the way she moves, we don’t think that she is old enough to have worked with the late pop icon who died way back in 1977. Instead we think that she and he share a song in common.

We are convinced that the Skunk is Faith Evans, the R&B singer turned reality TV star. In a career that spans a quarter of a century, she has racked up record sales of more than 20 million albums, with three of those achieving platinum status: ” Faith” (1995), “Keep the Faith” (1998), and “Faithfully” (2001). More recently, she has been the star and producer of the hit show “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

Faith and the King of Rock and Roll both covered the holiday classic “Merry Christmas Baby.” He did it in 1971 while she included it on her 2005 disc “A Faithful Christmas.”

Faith won her very first Grammy race back in 1998 for her collaboration with Puff Daddy and 112 on “I’ll Be Missing You.” That song was a tribute to her late husband, Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, who had been killed the year before. She has reaped a lucky seven bids since. We know that as a group, the 17 contestants on “The Masked Singer” season 6 can boast of winning 27 Grammys from a whopping 85 Grammy nominations.

We won’t know for sure if the Skunk is Faith Evans until she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Skunk? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

