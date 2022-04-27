‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Space Bunny?

The most entertaining contestant on season 7 of “The Masked Singer” is disguised as Space Bunny. He delivered an out-of-this world performance in his first appearance on the April 20 episode with a cover of the Harry Belafonte classic “Jump in the Line.”

Shaggy’s song choice and distinctive singing style helped us figure out who was hiding inside this cumbersome costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Space Bunny”?

We are convinced that Space Bunny is Shaggy, the reggae musician from Jamaica (as were Belafonte’s parents) who moonlights as a DJ and actor.

Shaggy has earned a lucky seven Grammy nominations; collectively the season 7 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have contended for music’s highest honor 15 times. Shaggy has won Best Reggae Album twice: “Boombastic” in 1996 and “44/876” in 2019.

On that latter disc, he collaborated with Sting, who was referenced in the clues video by a bee buzzing. Another of Shaggy’s albums, “Hot Shot,” also got a visual clue with an image of a basketball on fire.

Shaggy’s first hit record, “Oh, Carolina,” got a shout-out in the sneak peek with a shot of the Tar Heel state. And another of his signature songs, “It Wasn’t Me,” includes a line about being caught red-handed, as in the red handprint seen in the video.

To cap it all off, the cluemercial included a shot of a shaggy dog.

We will only find out if we are right that Space Bunny is Shaggy when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Space Bunny? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

