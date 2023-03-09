‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Squirrel?

Are you as into “The Masked Singer” as we are? As much as we love watching the over-the-top performances on “The Masked Singer,” we get even more enjoyment from figuring out the names of the celebrities competing. That is especially true if we can crack the code as to who is hiding inside a costume before the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” is proving to be the most competitive yet. The producers packed the line-up with 22 stars. The lone woman who contended in Week 4 was disguised as Squirrel and she wowed the crowd with her cover of the Pink tune “Try.”

We’ve been reviewing the clues and that performance on March 8 and have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Squirrel”?

We think that Squirrel is Malin Akerman, the multi-hyphenate talent who is an actress, singer, songwriter and model. Don’t agree with our best guess? Consider how the clues line up with Malin Akerman’s life story.

In her clues package, Squirrel revealed that she “was just your average figure skater with Olympic dreams.” Akerman was born in Sweden (we saw a shot of meatballs, that Nordic nation’s signature dish) and grew up in Canada. She made the most of both cold-weather climes by spending much of her time on the ice.

Squirrel also spoke of her goal to be a top psychologist; that is what Akerman studied at college while working as a model. Her success in commercials (she advertised a skincare line just like Squirrel) led to small parts in TV shows and movies being made in Toronto. And just like Squirrel, she moved to Los Angeles to try and break into Hollywood.

In between acting jobs, Akerman sang lead vocals for her then-husband Roberto Zincone‘s band The Petalstones. She got her big break with a memorable moment in the sleeper hit comedy “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” (the clues package included a shot of a castle). That led to a regular role on the short-lived Lisa Kudrow comedy series “The Comeback.”

She parlayed that into more parts on TV before making it big in movies with the lead role in the 2009 hit “Watchmen” as Silk Spectre II. There were several references to that movie, including a smiley face which is the symbol of the comic book franchise, Squirrel’s declaration that she loved to play super-heroes, and Jim Lee‘s drawing that included the words “Hero Time.”

Three years later, Akerman was cast opposite Tom Cruise in the movie musical “Rock of Ages.” Squirrel makes merry with the fact that she made out with the movie icon.

We will only find out if we are right that Squirrel is Malin Akerman when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Squirrel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

