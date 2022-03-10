‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Thingamabob?

“The Masked Singer” kicked off season 7 on March 9 with an episode that showcased contestants from each of the three groups: Good, Bad and Cuddly. In the premiere, we met the first five famous folk competing to win the Golden Mask. They are disguised as Cyclops, Firefly, McTerrier, Ram and Thingamabob.

Before each of them performed for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke), we were teased with clues as to their true identities. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of Thingamabob.

We think that Thingamabob is pro wrestler turned musician Jeff Hardy. Don’t agree? Consider the following:

Thingamabob showed us a photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and teased, “Here’s your clue, and it’s coming in fast,” and “Enjoy the ride, but don’t run out of gas.” Hardy and Johnson wrestled each other in their heydays in the WWE at the turn of the century.

Hardy formed the rock band (another connection to Dwayne’s nickname) PeroxWhy?Gen in 2003. A decade in the group dropped their first disc “Plurality of Worlds” followed by “Within the Cygnus Rift” in 2015 and “Precession of the Equinoxes” two years later.

Jenny dropped a clue that Thingamabob’s cousin is Thingamajig. He was a contestant back in season 2 and turned out to be NBA all-star Victor Oladipo. We fear this could be a red herring. What do you think?

We will only find out if we are right that Jeff Hardy is Thingamabob when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Thingamabob? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

