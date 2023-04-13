‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is UFO?

“The Masked Singer” season 9 has been slow to roll out all of the celebrity contestants. It took till episode 6 on April 12 before we saw the last of the contenders for the Golden Mask: one was disguised as Lamp and the other as UFO. After the shocking elimination of Dandelion (who turned out to be Alicia Witt), these two newcomers took to the stage to compete in a Battle Royale.

They belted out “Rocket Man” by Elton John. Lamp lost and was unmasked to reveal actress/director Melissa Joan Hart. UFO continues on in the competition. We’ve been rewatching that duelling duet plus her cover of “Yellow” by Coldplay and her clues video. Keep reading for all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is UFO”?

We are certain that UFO is Olivia Culpo, the beauty queen turned social media influencer. Don’t believe us? Toodle over to TikTok and take a look at one of Olivia’s viral videos where she sings – she sounds just like UFO. And so many of the clues for UFO fit in with the life of Olivia Culpo.

Let’s start at the end with the clue brought out by astronaut Mike Massimino: a space helmet with the words “planet wide.” It prompted this response by UFO: “I don’t like to brag, but I’m not just known in America, but the whole galaxy.” Culpo was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

Among the other tie-ins to the world of pageants: a tiara (just like the one winners wear) and the headstone for Queen Victoria (titleholders are known as beauty queens).

Culpo’s rapid rise in the world of pageants was referenced in the mock newscast that introduced UFO: “It skyrocketed into the stratosphere overnight.” Within a year, Culpo went from being a college student at Boston University to being crowned Miss Rhode Island, then Miss USA and, ultimately, Miss Universe.

The newscast made mention of the fact that UFO started off in New England (Rhode Island is one of the six states that form this region of America) and moved west (Culpo is now based in California).

We also learned that the UFO touched down on a runway in New York; after her reign as Miss Universe ended, Culpo turned to modelling and strutted her stuff down many fashion show runways.

Two clues tie in to Olivia’s fiance Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers: the Golden Gate Bridge and the phrase “GG! Time to sing!” GG is short for “good game,” a term used by the winning players on the gridiron during the traditional post-game handshake with the opposing team.

Finally, the flag that reads “I ❤️ It” could mean Italy; Culpo’s father traces his heritage to that European country.

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

We will only find out if we are right that UFO is Olivia Culpo when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of UFO? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You'll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "The Masked Singer" Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.