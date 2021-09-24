‘The Masked Singer’: Take It Off buzzer rules, explained

“This season we’re introducing something monumental,” Nick Cannon said at the start of the second episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 6, which aired September 23 on Fox. “We’re making TV history. It’s called the Take It Off buzzer.” A pair of men wearing hazmat suits then came out holding a steaming gray-and-yellow box with a red button encased in clear plastic. The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — studied the box in curiosity as Nick barked at them, “Don’t touch it!” So what exactly does it all mean?

Here are the Take It Off buzzer rules, as explained by Nick:

“This is how it works. Panel, if you’re 100% certain you know the identity of a singer, you can hit the Take It Off buzzer. And if you’re right, the singer must unmask on the spot and will be sent home immediately. Because of that, you will be rewarded with two extra points towards the Golden Ear trophy. But, if you’re wrong, you will be significantly punished. Only one of you can use it per group, all right? And whatever you do, please, please, please be extremely cautious.”

SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Ken couldn’t help himself and instantly slapped his hand down on the red button. “I’m sorry, I got excited!” he shouted as the studio lights flashed and a siren blared. “I just can’t help it. Have you met me? Of course I’m gonna do that!”

Nick asked the live audience if he should “significantly punish” Ken for jumping the gun, and they cheered in response. Laughing, Nick waved them off and declared that Ken’s black-and-blue flowery jacket was “punishment enough.” “Sit your ass down, Ken,” he ordered.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

The sixth season of Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut will introduce 16 famous celebrities hiding behind wild and wacky costumes. They are: Baby, Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmation, Hamster, Jester, Mallard, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pepper, Pufferfish, Queen of Hearts and Skunk. The first two contestants (Octopus and Mother Nature) were unmasked during the “TMS” September 22 premiere.

The ultimate winner will be crowned in the season finale, joining the ranks of former winners T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun and Nick Lachey as Piglet. Which Season 6 singer stands out to you so far?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.