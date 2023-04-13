‘The Masked Singer’ UFO guesses: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber …

The panelists on “The Masked Singer” are looking to the skies as they try to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the UFO costume. The sparkly silver alien performed “Yellow” during the ninth episode of Season 9 and received more votes than Dandelion and Lamp, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who she really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” UFO guesses.

“That performance was out of this world,” Nicole Scherzinger raved after UFO beamed down her pitch-perfect rendition of the hit Coldplay song. “Your voice, your tone, it was so beautiful, and I just love the authenticity in your performance.” Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg chimed in that the contestant “pulled [her] heartstrings,” calling her a “natural star.”

After real-life astronaut Mike Massimino brought out a clue of a space walking helmet with the words “planet wide,” that prompted this inquisitive response from UFO: “I don’t like to brag, but I’m not just known in America, but the whole galaxy.” Let the guessing game begin!

Ken Jeong was the first to throw out a celeb’s name, and he picked Kendall Jenner, which garnered mixed responses from the crowd. He referenced clues to a runway, model, sewing machine and fashion icon to back up his claim. “No one in this galaxy — and I repeat, no one — is more famous than Kendall Jenner,” he declared.

Jenny stood behind Ken’s guess, but went a step further by calling out UFO’s “supermodel-type body” and the “GG! Time to sing!” clue from the video package. Gigi Hadid is “known throughout the whole world,” she proclaimed as the audience applauded.

“I see the clues, I’m thinking fashion,” noted Robin Thicke. He surmised that all of the runway and sewing clues could be pointing to “Devil Wears Prada” star Emily Blunt. However, he readily admitted UFO didn’t sound like the award-winning actress. The “I love It” clue then made him think of an “It-girl right now,” so he suggested Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Do you think the four judges are onto something with their UFO guesses of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt or Kaia Gerber? Give us your own “The Masked Singer” predictions down in the comments section. UFO will return in the semi-finals to face off against California Roll and Macaw.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

