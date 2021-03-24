‘The Masked Singer’ wild card twist, explained

“The Masked Singer” has been teasing a “game-changing” wild card twist all season long, and viewers will finally get to see it explained when the third episode airs Wednesday, March 24. Don’t worry — it’s not as complicated as it seems.

After Group A contestants Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell have all taken the stage, guest host Niecy Nash will introduce the first wild card costume of Season 5. Once this mystery celeb performs, they’ll be eligible to be voted out just like their fellow competitors. In other words, Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell could all advance to the next round if the new character fails to impress. Think of the wild card less like a twist and more like a late addition to the group.

“TMS” producer James Breen previously said about the wild cards, “They’re just joining the game later, but we still get to know them. I’d say one of them in particular gives you one of the emotional performances of the season and one of the most emotional stories.” And fellow producer Craig Plestis noted, “It really is just an amazing format.”

Season 5 started out with 10 contestants being known to the public: Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail from Group A and Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet from Group B. In addition, a helpful figure named Cluedle-Doo was introduced to reveal extra clues about the masked singers. But the wild card costumes have so far been kept under wraps.

In the first week, Snail received the lowest number of votes and was unmasked to reveal one of the most recognizable faces ever: Kermit the Frog. “I’m never gonna hear the end of this from Miss Piggy,” the green Muppet joked in his unmasked interview. The following week, Phoenix removed her feathered helmet to reveal Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. “My kids have always known dad’s a little crazy,” she declared after being unmasked as the fiery bird.

Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong have been engaged in a fierce competition within the competition at the judges’ table all season long. If their first impression guesses come true, they’ll get a point toward earning the Golden Ear trophy. Will Jenny end up winning a second trophy to go along with her victory last season?

