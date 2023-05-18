‘The Masked Singer’ winners by season: Medusa joins Harp, Firefly, Queen of Hearts … [PHOTOS]

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” ended on May 17, 2023 with Medusa winning the coveted Golden Mask over Macaw. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog.) Medusa’s true identity is British singer Bishop Briggs, making her the sixth woman to win the show, compared to only three men. For a refresher on all nine past champions, scroll through our updated photos above (or click here for the direct link) to see “The Masked Singer” winners by season. Vote in our poll below to tell us YOUR favorite of all time.

Every year on “TMS,” a gaggle of secret celebrities in extravagant costumes compete to win the Golden Mask trophy. Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV who-sung-it began as a mild curiosity in 2019, but soon grew to become one of television’s most-watched shows. Fans at home analyze every clue and costume detail as they try to guess who’s hiding behind the masks. But in the end, only one celeb is named the winner by a combination of votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Season 1 costume: Monster (T-Pain)

This fuzzy green one-eyed monster performed the following songs throughout the first season: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin Degraw, “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith and “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Season 2 costume: Fox (Wayne Brady)

This dapper mammal with a cape and top hat performed these songs throughout the second season: “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx feat. T-Pain, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.

Season 3 costume: Night Angel (Kandi Burruss)

This winged purple vixen performed the following tunes throughout the third season: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, “How to Love” by Lil Wayne and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner.

Season 4 costume: Sun (LeAnn Rimes)

This shining star took on these iconic songs throughout the fourth season: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, “Praying” by Kesha, “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin, “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish and “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.

Season 5 costume: Piglet (Nick Lachey)

This pink, suspenders-wearing schoolboy oinked out to the following songs in the fifth season: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay, “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi and “Faithfully” by Journey.

Season 6 costume: Queen of Hearts (Jewel)

This sparkly red jewel performed the following songs in the sixth season: “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, “La Vie en rose” by Édith Piaf, “River” by Bishop Briggs, “She’s Got You” by Patsy Cline, “Bird Set Free” by Sia, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and “Firework” by Katy Perry.

Season 7 costume: Firefly (Teyana Taylor)

The fluttery insect kept audiences guessing after belting out these tunes throughout the Good, Bad and Cuddly installment: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan, “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson, “Attention” by Charlie Puth, “Bad Girl” by Usher and “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke.

Season 8 costume: Harp (Amber Riley)

The golden instrument plucked her strings along to several well-known ballads during the eighth cycle: “Perfect” by P!nk, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “Thank You for Being a Friend” from “The Golden Girls,” “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga and “Gravity” by John Mayer.

Season 9 costume: Medusa (Bishop Briggs)

The snake-haired villainess hissed out the following songs during the ninth edition: “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra, “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes, “Someone Like You” by Adele, “Take Me to Church” by Hozier, “Elastic Heart” by Sia and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance.

