‘The Offer’ showrunner Nikki Toscano on how making great art like ‘The Godfather’ is ‘worth that fight’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think that it was incredibly meta for everyone on set,” says “The Offer” showrunner Nikki Toscano about producing the Paramount+ limited series about the production of “The Godfather.” “I mean, we’re shooting on the Paramount lot. We’re shooting it on stages where ‘The Godfather’ shot. I think that there was an awareness for everyone, myself included, about the responsibility of what that was going to be like.” We talked with Toscano as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV showrunners panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Godfather” is one of the most famous films ever made, won Oscars for Marlon Brando and Francis Ford Coppola, and made a star out of Al Pacino. But “The Offer” takes the point of view of the film’s producer, Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller), an unsung hero on the film who tangled with executives, politicians, and the literal mafia to clear a path for Coppola and company to execute their vision for the film.

Toscano could relate to “fighting for your vision” when there are “a lot of people that have a lot of different opinions and that are dubious about certain stages of production, whether it be crafting the scripts, to the casting choice, to production concerns.” And “I think that at the end of the day one of the underlying themes of ‘The Offer’ is that it is worth that fight. What would ‘The Godfather’ have been if it weren’t for Al Pacino, or Marlon Brando, or Robert Evans, or Francis Ford Coppola, or Mario Puzo?” That “creative need to have your vision land on the screen is something that we can all relate to.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?