‘The Power of the Dog’ producer Tanya Seghatchian on desire, love and repression at the heart of Netflix film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I fell in love with it overnight,” says producer Tanya Seghatchian about the Thomas Savage novel that inspired writer-director Jane Campion‘s Netflix Western “The Power of the Dog.” “It’s very, very rare when you get a piece of material, for you to feel that it has a complete self to its shape and structure, and that there’s an inevitable but surprising ending.” We talked with Seghatchian as part of our “Meet the Experts” Film Producers Panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The film tells the story of Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a rancher in 1920s Montana who resents his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and torments them when they move into the family home. “I think that’s the thing you’re always looking for as a producer: something that can take you on a journey which feels really honest and true,” Seghatchian explains about the story.

But while it has a lot of the trappings of the Western genre, “really it’s more of a psychological drama … There are a series of movements within the film that really dig into desire, love, isolation, repression, gender expression, what society forces you to be, the danger of prejudice, what happens when you’re isolated and alone and vulnerable.” And Campion is a “master” at plumbing the depths of those themes, so “it was quite exciting actually to make a film with a male protagonist at the center” that examines “the kind of vulnerabilities and sensitivities that you wouldn’t necessarily imagine would take place on a ranch in the American West.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?