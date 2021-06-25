‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 12 in-depth chats with Bill Camp, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller and more

“The Queen’s Gambit” premiered on Netflix in October last year to excellent reviews and outstanding ratings for the streaming giant. It told the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), during the Cold War. Scroll down to watch our 12 exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the limited series which was written and directed by Scott Frank.

For her portrayal of Beth, Taylor-Joy won the SAG Award and Golden Globe. As the series follows Beth’s journey, she meets a range of personalities that make up the eclectic ensemble of “The Queen’s Gambit.” Moses Ingram plays Jolene, her rebellious best friend from the orphanage. Marielle Heller plays Alma, the lonely and supportive mother who adopts Beth. Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Benny Watts, the brash U.S. chess champion who Beth faces and befriends. Harry Melling plays awkward Harry Beltik who moves in with Beth after she bests him. And SAG nominee Bill Camp plays Mr. Schaibel, the quiet but endearing custodian that teaches Beth the game. He told Gold Derby, “This experience just reinforced my understanding of listening as an actor. And I learned a little bit about chess too.”

The series did very well on the awards circuit earlier this year. William Horberg and his team won at the Producers Guild. Uli Hanisch won the Art Directors Guild Award. Steven Meizler won the American Society of Cinematographers Award. Gabrielle Binder won with the Costume Designers Guild. James David Redding III won a Golden Reel Award for sound editing. Carlos Rafael Rivera won a Society of Composers and Lyricists Award for original TV score. And Michelle Tesoro won the ACE Eddie award for editing. The editor revealed, “The story is about the cost of genius. That colored everything we did, how we cut things and what the point of view was.”

Will “Gambit” bring them the same success at the Emmys? The series juggles inner demons and personal triumph with nuance. The high production elements, well rounded cast and mesmerizing story could be hard for voters to resist. Follow the links below to see what conversations with some of the show’s creative team:

