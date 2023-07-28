Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore (‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The White Lotus’) utilized ‘simplicity’ in two timeless main title sequences [Exclusive Video Interview]

“One is wild. Two’s insane,” offers Katrina Crawford of the double Emmy nominations she shares with Mark Bashore. The pair received the first bids of their careers for directing the main title sequences of Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “The White Lotus.” “It’s just really nice to see these things connect with people,” admits Bashore. “We’re off the radar, we’re a small firm in Seattle. And it’s kind of affirming that the democracy of the process still works and that good work can shine through no matter where you are.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Rings of Power” title sequence utilizes the concepts of abstraction and distillation to highlight the themes in the show. Crawford reveals that the team dove deep into the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and was inspired by the writer’s creation myth for Middle Earth. “These beings are singing the world into being,” describes Crawford with wonder, “And so that’s essentially somatics. The phenomenon that we used as the base of what we are doing is sound visualized.” The team then crafted the show’s opening by manipulating sand with sound waves, morphing the small particles into shapes that represented various elements of Middle Earth’s creation and history.

While they did use some computer generated imagery in the sequence, the team committed to creating the bulk of the scene practically. “We put all kinds of music” through a somatic science kit, explains Bashore. “And this sand just started to move around in this primal way… It moved from science to magic very, very quickly.” Fans may spot shapes that reflect the titular rings of the series, and some moments even reflect the creation of mountains or trees.

The simplicity of the sand is integral to the enduring quality that the directors hope lives within their creation. “As complex and technical as ‘The Rings of Power’ is, it’s still simple. It looks simple and it’s meant to be timeless,” states Bashore. “We always say to ourselves, is this going to look cool in 50 years or even 100 years? Is this going to look beautiful? Not cool, but beautiful? And so simplicity is oftentimes for us, the key to that. It leaves a lot of room for people to interpret.”

The title sequence for Season 2 of “The White Lotus” is certainly rife for interpretation. Crawford and Bashore packed the Renaissance art-inspired opening with symbolism that represented each character’s journey in the series. “We love to reward people and give you a reason for watching,” explains Crawford, in reference to the “a-ha” moments a viewer might have as they realize the foreshadowing hidden in plain sight.

Bashore praises Crawford’s efforts of pouring through every single script to pull out important character moments they could adapt of reference. He is particularly fond of the reference they concocted for Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) vespa ride through the seaside of Sicily. “We’re transferring scenes into this painted ancient world where hopefully people are like, oh, I know that!” he notes. “Or maybe it’s a little more mysterious or maybe even more on the nose, but it puts a smile on faces.” In this case, the iconic vespa trip was translated into two people riding atop a burro.

The immense amount of work these artists pour into a single sequence can be bypassed these days, should a viewer decide to hit the “skip intro” button that looms on nearly every streaming service. But this pair doesn’t feel threatened. “The truth is the whole show is skippable with the touch of your remote,” offers Bashore, “all these shows are at the behest of a single tap on a piece of plastic and it’s gone, and you can watch something else.” Crawford believes that this type of behavior sets a high bar for creative work, which she has fun trying to live up to. “I think for all of us, there’s certain shows where we must watch the intro. Where you’re like, I need that surge of music and visuals,” she says. “I think that feels delightful. So that’s our job. If we do it right, then hopefully you stick around.”

