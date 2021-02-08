‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ will make Oscar history with at least two Best Supporting Actor nominations

Four of the featured fellows in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance — made the BAFTAs longlist of 15 contenders for Best Supporting Actor. We are predicting that Cohen, who also reaped Golden Globes and SAG bids, will earn a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. Rylance, who won this award in 2015 for “Bridge of Spies,” is jockeying for the fifth slot.

Four-time Tony winner Langella and Redmayne, who took home the Best Actor Oscar in 2014 for “The Theory of Everything,” are longer shots than another of the supporting actors in the film: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes our Top 10 for his searing portrayal of Bobby Seale.

Since the supporting acting categories were introduced in 1937, 19 films have reaped bids for at least two of their male featured players. As you can see from the list below, it took till the ninth time that this happened before one of these rivals prevailed over the other: Ben Johnson won for “The Last Picture Show” in 1971 over Jeff Bridges.

Since then five of the 10 match-ups between co-stars have seen one of them take to the stage to collect the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. The most recent of these came two years ago when Sam Rockwell won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” over, among others, Woody Harrelson.

Of these half dozen wins, only one came when a trio of talented men were pitted against each other: Robert De Niro won in 1974 for “The Godfather Part II” over, among others Michael V. Gazzo and Lee Strasberg who were also featured in this Best Picture champ.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Harry Carey and Claude Rains in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939)

Leo Genn and Peter Ustinov in “Quo Vadis” (1951)

Brandon deWilde and Jack Palance in “Shane” (1953)

Lee J. Cobb, Karl Malden, and Rod Steiger in “On the Waterfront” (1954)

Arthur Kennedy and Russ Tamblyn in “Peyton Place” (1957)

Arthur O’Connell and George C. Scott in “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959)

Jackie Gleason and George C. Scott in “The Hustler “(1961)

Gene Hackman and Michael J. Pollard in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

Jeff Bridges and Ben Johnson (winner) in “The Last Picture Show” (1971)

James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Al Pacino in “The Godfather” (1972)

Robert De Niro (winner), Michael V. Gazzo, and Lee Strasberg in “The Godfather Part II” (1974)

Burgess Meredith and Burt Young in “Rocky” (1976)

Jason Robards (winner) and Maximilian Schell in “Julia” (1977)

Judd Hirsch and Timothy Hutton (winner) in “Ordinary People” (1980)

John Lithgow and Jack Nicholson (winner) in “Terms of Endearment” (1983)

Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe in “Platoon” (1986)

Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley in “Bugs”y (1991)

Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell (winner) in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman” (2019)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?