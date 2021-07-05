‘The Undoing’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 7 in-depth chats with Hugh Grant, Lily Rabe and more

“The Undoing” was created by multiple Emmy-winning writer/producer David E. Kelley (“L.A. Law,” “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” “Big Little Lies”) and directed by Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”), based on the book “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The series follows Grace Sachs (Nicole Kidman), who lives a picture-perfect life in New York City as a successful therapist, married to esteemed doctor Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), raising their son Henry (Noah Jupe).

Their lives painfully unravel after a mysterious woman is brutally murdered, Jonathan goes missing and it is later revealed that the victim was Jonathan’s mistress. With Grace’s best friend Sylvia (Lily Rabe) by her side, a series of shocking revelations rock her world as the family endure a painful trial with their hotshot defense lawyer Haley Fitzgerald (Noma Dumezweni), who is hired by Grace’s rich, influential father (Donald Sutherland).

SEE 2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See the 37 Best Limited Series contenders from ‘Behind Her Eyes’ to ‘Your Honor’

“The Undoing” was HBO’s most-watched series of 2020, concluding last November with its explosive finale. It was the ultimate “who-dunnit,” keeping viewers guessing about each characters’ motivations and ultimately who was responsible for the gruesome murder at the center of the story, with each episode ending on a dynamite cliffhanger. The limited series boasts a deep bench of cast and crew with impressive Emmy records, which bodes well for the show’s chances at this year’s Emmys.

For instance, Kelley is an established Emmy favorite, having personally won 10 Emmys out of 30 nominations over the years, with classics like “Doogie Howser, MD,” “L.A. Law,” “Picket Fences,” “Chicago Hope,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” “Boston Legal” and “Big Little Lies.” The acclaimed writer/producer scripted all six episodes of “The Undoing,” which are also all directed by Oscar-winning Danish auteur Bier (whose “The Night Manager” scored at the Emmys in 2017).

Will “The Undoing” score with the TV academy? Follow the links below to see what some of the series’ creative team have to say.

Susanne Bier, Director and Showrunner

Noma Dumezweni, Actress

Hugh Grant, Actor

Ben Lester, Editor

Lester Cohen, Keri Lederman and Doug Huszti, Production Designers

Lily Rabe, Actress

Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions