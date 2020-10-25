Tracking ‘The Voice’ 4-chair turns for Season 19: John Legend is 2-for-2 thanks to Tamara Jade and Cami Clune

This season on “The Voice,” the four coaches (John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani) seem to be more picky and competitive than ever before. Indeed, after the first two episodes there have only been two artists that received coveted four-chair turns: Tamara Jade and Cami Clune. Both contestants happily joined Team Legend, despite Kelly using her one and only block (on Blake) to try to win over Cami.

Throughout the Season 19 blind auditions we’ll be tracking all of the 4-chair turn artists, so scroll down for a closer look at Tamara and Cami. Will any of these contestants end up joining “The Voice” winners list?

Tamara Jade (Team Legend)

Age: 30

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Resident: Washington, D.C.

NBC Bio: Tamara Jade’s family has deep Caribbean roots and her childhood was filled with music. Her mom was the musical director at church and Tamara’s first rite of passage was her own solo at 6 years old. From then on, she was heavily involved in choir and went on to study opera at her performing arts high school and later at a conservatory. Tamara struggled with representation as she was often the only Black person in her productions, but ultimately chose to pursue her gift. She has earned success by singing background for the Zac Brown Band and recently performing with Lizzo but comes to “The Voice” looking for her chance at stardom.

Watch Tamara’s blind audition of “Cuz I Love You” here:

Cami Clune (Team Legend)

Age: 20

Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Resident: Buffalo, New York

NBC Bio: Cami Clune’s journey with performing began with dance at age 4. By 11, she had fallen completely in love with musical theater, which would remain her primary focus throughout her childhood. During her senior year of high school, Cami was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder that affects connective tissue and causes chronic pain. While focusing on her health, Cami put all her energy into her personal music and started gigging. She is also passionate about helping others and created Backyard Broadway, an organization that uses the arts as a platform to raise money for local families in need. Cami is majoring in musical theater at the University of Buffalo and strives to be a recording artist.

Watch Cami’s blind audition of “Skinny Love” here: