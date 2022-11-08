‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout isn’t the end

Losing in the battles or knockouts of “The Voice” could feel defeating for any artist, but it doesn’t necessarily mean their chances of winning the reality TV singing competition are over. In fact, three artists have accomplished this feat in the show’s previous 21 seasons. Scroll down to see which singers have gone from giveaways to champions once their fate rested in America’s hands.

Four Season 22 artists have reached the live playoffs following a steal in the knockouts: Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen Stefani), Rowan Grace (Team Blake Shelton), Kate Kalvach (Team Camila Cabello) and Sasha Hurtado (Team John Legend). Do any of them have what it takes to accomplish what these three were able to?

SEE ‘The Voice’: Our favorite battles from all 22 seasons

Josh Kaufman (Season 5, Team Usher)

Usher snagged Kaufman from Team Adam Levine in Round 2 of the Battles. The future champ lost to Delvin Choice after they sang “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” See their performance below.

Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 6, Team Blake)

Boyd has the distinction of being the only artist to win “The Voice” after being stolen twice. He was stolen from Team Blake by Gwen after losing in the battles to James David Carter on their duet of “Wave on Wave.” In the knockouts, Blake stole Boyd back from Team Gwen after the singer lost to Anita Antoinette following his performance of “Can’t You See.” Both losing performances are below.

Chloe Kohanski (Season 13, Team Blake)

Blake snatched up Kohanski from Team Miley Cyrus after she lost her knockout to Ashland Craft. See Chloe’s losing performance of “Landslide” below.

And the winner is…