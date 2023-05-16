‘The Voice’: How to vote for YOUR favorite Season 23 semi-finalists

Every week during “The Voice” live shows, America has the power to vote their favorite performers into the next round. In past seasons, NBC aired multiple weeks of live performance shows and live results episodes. However, with the current 23rd cycle, there are only two such weeks. The May 15 semi-finals features a combined live performance/results episode, while the two-night live finale will air on May 22 (performances) and May 23 (results). Read on for everything to know about “The Voice”: How to vote.

For Season 23, as with years past, viewers get one vote per email address per method. The two methods for voting are the official website and “The Voice” app.

Note that on May 15, the voting window is only five minutes, so you’ll need to act swiftly. Viewers in the East Coast and Central time zones will learn in real time when the voting window opens. Those in the West Coast and Mountain time zones will have to rely on social media to let them know when to start voting. The results will be revealed by host Carson Daly at the end of the May 15 episode. That’s when the Top 8 will be cut down to the Top 5.

Looking ahead to May 22, the Top 5 artists will perform in the two-hour episode and then there will be a usual overnight vote. The voting period will open at the end of the show will close at exactly 4 a.m. PT/ 7 a.m. ET on May 23. Once again, the two voting methods will be the website and the app. The winner will be announced at the end of the May 23 season finale.

Got all that? To recap, the four coaches for Season 23 are Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson. The coaches built their initial teams in the blind auditions, and then slowly cut artists over the course of the battles, knockouts and playoffs, leaving only two singers left on each team.

As of this writing, the remaining Season 23 finalists are: Team Blake‘s Grace West and Noivas, Team Niall‘s Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles, Team Chance‘s Sorelle and Ray Uriel, and Team Kelly‘s Holly Brand and D.Smooth. Who is YOUR favorite artist still in the competition?

