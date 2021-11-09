‘The Voice’: How to vote for your favorite Top 21 artists on Season 21

On November 8, the live playoffs for “The Voice” Season 21 finally kicked off with host Carson Daly introducing the audience to the panel of coaches: Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Carson let everyone know that the power had now shifted from the judges to the viewers at home. Indeed, it would be their votes that determined who would stay each week and who would be eliminated. If you’re curious on how to vote for your favorite Top 21 artists, you’ve come to the right place.

Once again, the best way to vote is to download “The Voice” Official App free from the App Store or on Google Play. In addition to voting, you can also use the app to create fantasy teams, tweet the coaches and artists, play polls and trivia, and suggest songs you want to hear on the show.

If you’d rather vote online, visit “The Voice” website and click on the face of your favorite artist(s). You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist.

Voting for the first round of live playoffs begins at 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, November 8 and ends at 7:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 9. In other words, there’s not a lot of time, so vote now!

The Top 20 artists took the stage on Monday night after surviving the blind auditions, battles and knockouts. The 21st artist will be announced on Tuesday night. Here’s the current team-by-team breakdown:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Katie Rae, Jeremy Rosado

TEAM LEGEND: Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Shadale, Joshua Vacanti, David Vogel

TEAM ARIANA: Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, Raquel Trinidad

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Paris Winningham

Which one of these contestants is your favorite? The ultimate champion will join the coveted “The Voice” winners list at the end of the season. Of the current four coaches, Blake has won a leading eight titles, compared to three for Kelly, one for John and zero for Ariana (this is her first season).

