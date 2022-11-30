‘The Voice’ Instant Save: How to vote and save your favorite artists

Every week during “The Voice” live shows, America has the power to vote their favorite performers into the next round. However, there is a slight wrinkle in that the contestants who place at the bottom have to face off one more time on results night for the live Instant Save. After each of the at-risk artists performs, host Carson Daly opens the voting for exactly five minutes, so time is of the essence if you want to save your favorites. Read on for everything to know about “The Voice” Instant Save, including how to vote.

Here is the fine print from NBC: “The Instant Save opens for all time zones during the ET/CT broadcast of ‘The Voice.’ You can save your favorite artist via The Voice Official App or at nbc.com/VoiceSave during the save window of the ET/CT broadcast only. Follow @NBCTheVoice on Twitter for the latest information on when the save is open. Or you can download The Voice App at nbc.com/VoiceApp and subscribe to push notifications. You will get a notification shortly before the save opens.”

SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout isn’t the end

Got all that? To recap, as soon as Daly announces that it’s time to vote (usually near the final act of the hour-long episode), hurry over to the website or the app and vote for the person you wish to save. Voting is free, so what are you waiting for? Important note: for viewers who don’t reside on the East Coast, you can still participate in the Instant Save by utilizing the above voting methods.

The Season 22 coaches are Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. As a reminder, here’s how “The Voice” Instant Save has been utilized so far throughout the this year’s live shows:

WEEK 1: Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood (“Let Me Down Easy”) won the Instant Save on November 15 over Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado (“Elastic Heart”), Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkins (“Redbone”) and Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach (“When I Look at You”).

WEEK 2: Team Gwen’s Kique (“Earned It”) won the Instant Save on November 22 over teammate Alyssa Witrado (“Ocean Eyes”) and two artists from Team Camila: Eric Who (“The Climb”) and Devix (“When You Were Young”).

WEEK 3: To Be Announced on November 29.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.