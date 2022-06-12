Carson Daly and ‘The Voice’ creative team on being ‘Avengers of television’ and which coach would sell their own child to win [WATCH]

It has been 11 years since “The Voice” first premiered on NBC and became one of the most-watched shows on television. After 21 seasons, 15 superstar coaches and seven Emmys from 69 nominations, the reality TV series finally took a break for the spring 2022 cycle. Before returning next fall, host and producer Carson Daly, executive producer Audrey Morrissey, director Alan Carter, production designer Zeya Maurer, supervising casting director Michelle McNulty and lighting designer Oscar Dominguez came together to discuss the reality competition juggernaut with Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson in this roundtable panel for Warner Bros. television. Watch the lively discussion above.

“The backbone of the show are the people that you never see on TV,” says Daly. “We have the greatest crew and staff. You don’t win four Emmys [for Best Reality Competition Program], you do not last the landscape of primetime television on a major network at the highest of level for this many years without the collective being as strong as it is. You’re looking at the best in every single department. This is like the Avengers of television. Every year we come back to production it’s just great to see everybody working.”

SEE over 400 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Over the years things have gotten pretty competitive between the judges. “The most competitive is no longer here, his name is Adam Levine,” admits the host. “He might have sold one of his children to win a season over Blake [Shelton] if he could have.” The newest coach of the series was Ariana Grande, who made her debut on Season 21. “She lived and breathed the show 24/7,” says Morrissey when discussing the pop star. “She was in constant contact with her team, it was really exciting to watch.”

Despite over a decade of success, Morrissey admits they’re continuously re-examining themselves and trying to keep the audience coming back for more. “How can we evolve without jumping the shark?” she asks. “First the steal, then the block. We’re constantly trying to find ways to use the button. People love the button. We’ve talked for years about how do we put the button in the live shows. Is there a way to use the button in the live shows?”

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 22: New coach Camila Cabello replaces Kelly Clarkson

Carter was a natural fit for “The Voice” after getting his start as a music video editor. “When I moved to L.A., music videos were king,” the director explains. “Phil Collins was a huge client of mine and some others. I was always music based as far as my career. When I started directing, live TV was it for me. Because what am I doing? I’m editing live. I’m telling a story in a live sense. I love the performing of it because I feel like I’m performing with the performer on stage. It’s my job to make sure America feels what that person is feeling up there. It incorporates all my strengths.”

The behind-the-scenes chat continues with discussions on how they continue to find the best singers each season, how staging and lighting design changes so quickly between each performance and much more.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions