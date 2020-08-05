Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 19

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a major blow to “The Voice” last spring when it had to film its Season 18 live shows from the homes of the coaches and contestants due to safety concerns. Country coach Blake Shelton ended up winning that memorable installment thanks to singing preacher Todd Tilghman. Fast-forward to today, and even though COVID-19 is still a major hurdle in the United States, NBC has slotted the reality TV singing sensation on its fall schedule for Mondays and Tuesdays. No specific premiere date has been announced yet (we’re guessing September or October), but other important information has been revealed.

Here’s everything to know so far about “The Voice” Season 19. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

The trio has returned

There’s good news for fans of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, as the fun trio of judges has returned to their big red chairs for this Fall 2020 cycle. This marks Blake’s 19th season as coach, Kelly’s sixth and John’s fourth. In terms of their individual coaching track records, Blake’s artists have prevailed a leading seven times, while Kelly took three championships and John claimed victory a single time. See “The Voice” winners list.

Welcome back, Gwen

The fourth chair once again goes to Gwen Stefani, marking her fifth time as a coach after Seasons 7, 9, 12 and 17. Gwen’s return means we have the exact same judging panel as Season 17 (see photo above). Blake’s girlfriend has a lot to prove this year as she has yet to mentor an artist all the way to the finish line. The closest she came was with Jeffery Austin (Season 9) and Rose Short (Season 17), who both came in fourth place.

Bon voyage, Nick

Nick Jonas initially joined up with the long-running program during the 18th cycle, but did not return for this 19th installment due to his busy schedule. However, just because someone is in one year and out the next doesn’t rule out the option of them returning in the future. For example, Jennifer Hudson coached Season 13, sat out Season 14, then returned for Season 15. Same with Miley Cyrus, who coached Season 11, skipped season 12, then came back for Season 13. Maybe we’ll see Nick return to “The Voice” in the future?

Blind auditions are a go

Everybody’s favorite round, the blind auditions, filmed August 3-7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. It’s believed that the coaches and artists all appeared in studio in accordance with health regulations. One thing we know for sure is that there was no live audience due to safety concerns. However, fans could sign up to be in the “digital audience” via ticketing website 1iota.com.

Pre-auditions online

Prior to the blind auditions, contestants first had to audition remotely by submitting their information online. A select number of these hopeful singers received callbacks from producers. It’s assumed that they traveled to Los Angeles weeks in advance of their auditions in order to quarantine for the CDC-recommended time period of 14 days.

