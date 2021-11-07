‘The Voice’ season 21 finalists: Who’s performing in the live shows? [PHOTOS]

The all-important live shows for “The Voice” Season 21 begin Monday, November 8 on NBC. That’s when the power shifts from the coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton) to the viewers at home. Of the remaining Top 21 artists, who do YOU think will ultimately join the winners list for this Fall 2021 cycle? Each week, America will vote for their favorite contestants, with the highest vote-getters advancing to the next round. The singers who receive the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition. In the finale, only one artist from each team plus a wildcard will still be in the running to win the ultimate title. Scroll through our gallery above to see photos and bios for all of “The Voice” Season 21 finalists who made it to the live shows.
TEAM KELLY CLARKSON
Girl Named Tom
Age: 26 (Caleb), 24 (Joshua), 20 (Bekah)
Hometown: Pettisville, Ohio
Resident: South Bend, Indiana
Gymani
Age: 23
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Resident: East Point, Georgia
Hailey Mia
Age: 13
Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey
Resident: Clifton, New Jersey
Katie Rae
Age: 35
Hometown: Milpitas, California
Resident: Sacramento, California
Jeremy Rosado
Age: 29
Hometown: Queens, New York
Resident: Tampa, Florida
TEAM JOHN LEGEND
Samuel Harness
Age: 26
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Resident: Roanoke, Indiana
Jershika Maple
Age: 24
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
Resident: Killeen, Texas
Shadale
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Resident: Douglasville, Georgia
Joshua Vacanti
Age: 28
Hometown: Lockport, New York
Resident: Lockport, New York
David Vogel
Age: 23
Hometown: Valhalla, New York
Resident: Valhalla, New York
TEAM ARIANA GRANDE
Jim and Sasha Allen
Age: 57 (Jim), 19 (Sasha)
Hometown: Newtown, Connecticut
Resident: Newtown, Connecticut
Bella DeNapoli
Age: 22
Hometown: West Islip, New York
Resident: West Islip, New York
Holly Forbes
Age: 30
Hometown: Argillite, Kentucky
Resident: Catlettsburg, Kentucky
Ryleigh Plank
Age: 20
Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida
Resident: Fort Myers, Florida
Raquel Trinidad
Age: 23
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Resident: Miami, Florida
TEAM BLAKE SHELTON
Peedy Chavis
Age: 19
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Resident: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Libianca
Age: 20
Hometown: Bamenda, Cameroon
Resident: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wendy Moten
Age: 56
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Resident: Nashville, Tennessee
Lana Scott
Age: 28
Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia
Resident: Los Angeles, California
Paris Winningham
Age: 32
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
Resident: Jacksonville, Florida
This season, the 21st artist in the live playoffs will be the winner of the #VoiceComeback twist. The eligible contestants were Samara Brown for Team Legend, Vaughn Mugol for Team Ariana, Hailey Green for Team Blake and Aaron Hines for Team Kelly. On November 8, we’ll all find out which formerly eliminated artist will earn the honor of returning to NBC’s reality TV show.
Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.