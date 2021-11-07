‘The Voice’ season 21 finalists: Who’s performing in the live shows? [PHOTOS]

The all-important live shows for “The Voice” Season 21 begin Monday, November 8 on NBC. That’s when the power shifts from the coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton) to the viewers at home. Of the remaining Top 21 artists, who do YOU think will ultimately join the winners list for this Fall 2021 cycle? Each week, America will vote for their favorite contestants, with the highest vote-getters advancing to the next round. The singers who receive the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition. In the finale, only one artist from each team plus a wildcard will still be in the running to win the ultimate title. Scroll through our gallery above to see photos and bios for all of “The Voice” Season 21 finalists who made it to the live shows.

TEAM KELLY CLARKSON

Girl Named Tom
Age: 26 (Caleb), 24 (Joshua), 20 (Bekah)
Hometown: Pettisville, Ohio
Resident: South Bend, Indiana

Gymani
Age: 23
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Resident: East Point, Georgia

Hailey Mia
Age: 13
Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey
Resident: Clifton, New Jersey

Katie Rae
Age: 35
Hometown: Milpitas, California
Resident: Sacramento, California

Jeremy Rosado
Age: 29
Hometown: Queens, New York
Resident: Tampa, Florida

TEAM JOHN LEGEND

Samuel Harness
Age: 26
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Resident: Roanoke, Indiana

Jershika Maple
Age: 24
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
Resident: Killeen, Texas

Shadale
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Resident: Douglasville, Georgia

Joshua Vacanti
Age: 28
Hometown: Lockport, New York
Resident: Lockport, New York

David Vogel
Age: 23
Hometown: Valhalla, New York
Resident: Valhalla, New York

TEAM ARIANA GRANDE

Jim and Sasha Allen
Age: 57 (Jim), 19 (Sasha)
Hometown: Newtown, Connecticut
Resident: Newtown, Connecticut

Bella DeNapoli
Age: 22
Hometown: West Islip, New York
Resident: West Islip, New York

Holly Forbes
Age: 30
Hometown: Argillite, Kentucky
Resident: Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Ryleigh Plank
Age: 20
Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida
Resident: Fort Myers, Florida

Raquel Trinidad
Age: 23
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Resident: Miami, Florida

TEAM BLAKE SHELTON

Peedy Chavis
Age: 19
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Resident: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Libianca
Age: 20
Hometown: Bamenda, Cameroon
Resident: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wendy Moten
Age: 56
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Lana Scott
Age: 28
Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia
Resident: Los Angeles, California

Paris Winningham
Age: 32
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
Resident: Jacksonville, Florida

This season, the 21st artist in the live playoffs will be the winner of the #VoiceComeback twist. The eligible contestants were Samara Brown for Team Legend, Vaughn Mugol for Team Ariana, Hailey Green for Team Blake and Aaron Hines for Team Kelly. On November 8, we’ll all find out which formerly eliminated artist will earn the honor of returning to NBC’s reality TV show.

