‘The Voice’ season 21 finalists: Who’s performing in the live shows? [PHOTOS]

The all-important live shows for “The Voice” Season 21 begin Monday, November 8 on NBC. That’s when the power shifts from the coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton) to the viewers at home. Of the remaining Top 21 artists, who do YOU think will ultimately join the winners list for this Fall 2021 cycle? Each week, America will vote for their favorite contestants, with the highest vote-getters advancing to the next round. The singers who receive the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition. In the finale, only one artist from each team plus a wildcard will still be in the running to win the ultimate title. Scroll through our gallery above to see photos and bios for all of “The Voice” Season 21 finalists who made it to the live shows.

TEAM KELLY CLARKSON

Girl Named Tom

Age: 26 (Caleb), 24 (Joshua), 20 (Bekah)

Hometown: Pettisville, Ohio

Resident: South Bend, Indiana

Gymani

Age: 23

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Resident: East Point, Georgia

Hailey Mia

Age: 13

Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey

Resident: Clifton, New Jersey

Katie Rae

Age: 35

Hometown: Milpitas, California

Resident: Sacramento, California

Jeremy Rosado

Age: 29

Hometown: Queens, New York

Resident: Tampa, Florida

TEAM JOHN LEGEND

Samuel Harness

Age: 26

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Resident: Roanoke, Indiana

Jershika Maple

Age: 24

Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana

Resident: Killeen, Texas

Shadale

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Resident: Douglasville, Georgia

Joshua Vacanti

Age: 28

Hometown: Lockport, New York

Resident: Lockport, New York

David Vogel

Age: 23

Hometown: Valhalla, New York

Resident: Valhalla, New York

TEAM ARIANA GRANDE

Jim and Sasha Allen

Age: 57 (Jim), 19 (Sasha)

Hometown: Newtown, Connecticut

Resident: Newtown, Connecticut

Bella DeNapoli

Age: 22

Hometown: West Islip, New York

Resident: West Islip, New York

Holly Forbes

Age: 30

Hometown: Argillite, Kentucky

Resident: Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Ryleigh Plank

Age: 20

Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida

Resident: Fort Myers, Florida

Raquel Trinidad

Age: 23

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Resident: Miami, Florida

TEAM BLAKE SHELTON

Peedy Chavis

Age: 19

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Resident: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Libianca

Age: 20

Hometown: Bamenda, Cameroon

Resident: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wendy Moten

Age: 56

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Lana Scott

Age: 28

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Paris Winningham

Age: 32

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Resident: Jacksonville, Florida

This season, the 21st artist in the live playoffs will be the winner of the #VoiceComeback twist. The eligible contestants were Samara Brown for Team Legend, Vaughn Mugol for Team Ariana, Hailey Green for Team Blake and Aaron Hines for Team Kelly. On November 8, we’ll all find out which formerly eliminated artist will earn the honor of returning to NBC’s reality TV show.

