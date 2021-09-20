“The Voice” season 21 premiere is on September 20. This will be the first of six episodes to showcase the first stage — the Blind Auditions — of this singing competition. After these shows air on Monday and Tuesday for three weeks running on NBC, this Emmy-winning reality competition will move on to the pre-taped Battles and Knockouts. We will get to have our say during the Live Rounds in late fall. Keep reading for everything to know about “The Voice” season 21.

The three mainstays among “The Voice” coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton — will be back in those revolving red chairs. New to the panel for season 21 is music superstar Ariana Grande. She replaces Nick Jonas who mentored Rachel Mac to a fourth-place finish last season.

Shelton coached Cam Anthony to victory in season 20. This country music superstar has been with “The Voice” since the start, while Clarkson, the first-ever “American Idol” winner, is marking her eighth stint as a coach and Legend, an EGOT cham, is on his sixth season. Not surprisingly, Shelton holds the records for most wins (eight) while Clarkson can claim three victories and Legend has one to his name.

In the blind auditions, we get to see the contestants but the four coaches must make their decisions based solely on the quality of the singing. For those contestants that do not inspire even one coach to hit their button, their time on “The Voice” is over.

Only if they are won over by the voice do the coaches hit their button so that their chair turns and they can see the singer. If more than one coach turns, the contestant gets to hear each make their case before deciding on whose team they wish to be. Each coach gets on block to stop one of their rivals from scooping up an artist. At the end of the Blind Auditions, each coach will have 12 artists on their team.

These four dozen contenders for the season 21 title must then survive the Battle round. This year’s Battle Advisors are Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake.

