For the past 11 years, “The Voice” has been a mainstay of NBC’s spring schedule, typically kicking off in February or March and running through May. That won’t be the case in 2022. For the first time in the reality TV show’s history, “The Voice” is skipping the spring season as it refocuses on becoming more of an event series that only airs one cycle per year. What does this mean going forward? Read on for everything to know about “The Voice” Season 22, including its potential coaches and premiere date.

The announcement

Network executive Frances Berwick revealed to Deadline in May 2021, “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year.” Most other reality TV shows already follow this once-per-year format, including “American Idol” on ABC, which airs every spring and will thus no longer face direct competition from “The Voice.”

The coaches

What would “The Voice” be without Blake Shelton? He’s the only coach to pop up in all 21 seasons so far, and so it seems like a no-brainer that he’d want to return for Season 22. Kelly Clarkson has appeared in every cycle since Season 14, while John Legend has been a regular fixture since Season 16. The fourth big red chair tends to be a revolving door of sorts, with recent A-listers like Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani all taking turns sitting in it. Stay tuned for an official announcement on the Season 22 coaches.

The premiere date

Since the fall cycle of “The Voice” typically premieres on the third of fourth Monday in September, that means Season 22 could debut on either September 19 or September 26. NBC will finalize the date in due time. Either way, you can expect a two-night premiere on Monday and Tuesday nights, as the coaches start building their teams in the blind audition round.

The format

“The Voice” always begins with the blind auditions, in which aspiring artists sing to the backs of the coaching panel. If a judge likes what they hear, they push their “I Want You” button, which turns their chair around. If more than one coach pushes their button, then the artist gets to choose which team they want to join. Following that initial round, the show pivots to the battles and knockouts, which is when the coaches pare down their teams, and finally to the live playoffs, which is when America gets to vote for their favorite performers.

The competition

If the first 21 cycles of “The Voice” have taught us anything, it’s that the coaches want to win just as much as their artists. Blake has claimed the most championships so far with eight: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20). Kelly is next in line with four triumphs: Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21). And John took a single victory with Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16).

The legacy

After 11 years and 21 seasons, “The Voice” is one of NBC’s most lucrative TV shows of all time. In addition to being a ratings juggernaut and a platform to launch superstar singers, “The Voice” is also an awards magnet. It’s won a total of seven Emmy Awards, including four for Best Competition Series (2013, ’15, ’16, ’17).