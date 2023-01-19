Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 23: Premiere date, coaches announced

Season 23 will mark the end of an era for “The Voice.” Blake Shelton, the only coach to participate in every cycle since the reality TV competition began in 2011, will say goodbye. Blake and “The Voice” have been a mainstay of NBC’s spring schedule, typically kicking off in February or March and running through May. That wasn’t the case for 2022. For the first time in the show’s history, “The Voice” skipped the spring season, airing only last fall. but it’s back this year in its regular time slot.

Read on for everything to know about “The Voice” Season 23, including the coaches, premiere date and battle advisors.

“The Voice” coaches

On October 11, NBC announced that new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan would be replacing Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani on the judges’ panel for Season 23. The other two coaches were also confirmed to be Blake Shelton (his 23rd cycle) and Kelly Clarkson (her ninth season), meaning John Legend will have the season off. Watch a video trailer above to see Chance and Niall making their debut.

“The Voice” premiere date

Season 23 will premiere Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. It will air Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the Spring season.

Season 23 battle advisors

Battle advisors for Season 23 have yet to be announced.

“The Voice” host

It simply wouldn’t be “The Voice” without Carson Daly serving as ringleader, and so of course the former MTV VJ is back for Season 23.

“The Voice” competition

If the first 22 cycles of “The Voice” have taught us anything, it’s that the coaches want to win just as much as their artists. Blake Shelton has claimed the most championships so far with nine: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18), Cam Anthony (Season 20) and Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22). Kelly Clarkson has four victories: Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21). Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are both rookies.

