‘The Voice’ Season 23 schedule: When do the live shows start?

The 23rd season of “The Voice” (aka Blake Shelton‘s final season) is gearing up for its final episodes of Spring 2023. NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby that the live shows will start on May 15. That’s when the Top 8 artists will take the stage and compete for America’s votes for the first time in the semi-finals. We’ll also find out which Top 5 singers will make it into the season finale on that night thanks to live real-time voting.

Besides Blake, the other three current coaches on NBC’s reality TV show are Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. This marks Blake’s 23rd consecutive season (he’s never missed an episode!) and Kelly’s ninth cycle overall, while it’s the first at-bat for both Niall and Chance. To date, Blake has won a leading nine championships, while Kelly is in second place with four victories (see the winners list).

Here is the complete “The Voice” Season 23 schedule for the remainder of the year:

May 1, 2023 — Playoffs (Week 1): Team Blake and Team Chance

May 8, 2023 — Playoffs (Week 2): Team Kelly and Team Niall

May 15, 2023 — Live Semi-Finals: Top 8 Performances and Results

May 22, 2023 — Live Finale: Top 5 Performances

May 23, 2023 — Live Finale: Top 5 Results (and Blake’s last episode)

As of this writing, half of the Top 8 have been named thanks to the coaches’ decisions. On May 1, Blake saved Grace West and NOIVAS, while Chance kept Ray Uriel and Sorelle. Next week on May 8, Kelly and Niall will add two more artists each to the live semi-finals, and then America will finally get to weigh in with their votes beginning May 15.

Season 23 gave us a new twist in the form of the Playoff Pass, which allowed one artist from each team the ability to jump from the battles to the playoffs (skipping the knockouts). Those lucky four recipients were Manasseh Samone (Team Chance), Mary Kate Connor (Team Blake), D.Smooth (Team Kelly) and Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall).

While there were no battle advisors this year, Reba McEntire served as the mega mentor for every coach in the knockouts. That marked her third time appearing on the competition show after originally helping out Team Blake during Season 1 and then aiding all four coaches on Season 8.

Carson Daly has served as the host of “The Voice” for all 23 seasons (and counting). The series has amassed 72 Emmy nominations through the years and won eight trophies, including four for Best Competition Program.

