‘The Voice’: All 9 Team Blake Shelton winners ranked worst to best

After 23 remarkable seasons, Blake Shelton will bid farewell to his red chair following this spring cycle of “The Voice.” A mainstay since the show’s inception in 2011, he has nine wins under his belt, more than any other coach in the reality TV competition’s history. In celebration of Blake’s final season, we look back at all of his winning artists throughout the years. Who was his best? Scroll through our ranking of Team Blake’s winning artists above (or click here for direct access).

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Blake said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and returning coach Kelly Clarkson will join Blake for his final spin in the coach’s chair. Will he add a 10th winner to this prestigious list?