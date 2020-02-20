‘The Voice’: Top 25 sexiest female artists of all time, ranked worst to best

There is no question that “The Voice” has brought us some amazing talent over the past 17 seasons. For years we have been tuning in to see if amateur singers can turn into superstars overnight with the help of some very famous coaches, including the most recent panel of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Each season there seems to be even more talent than the one before. But on a more superficial note, can we also recognize how unfairly and stunningly gorgeous some of these talented artists have been as well? Check out our photo gallery above to see who we have chosen as the 25 sexiest female artists in the history of “The Voice” (no teenage contestants have been chosen, by the way). Don’t agree? Let us know which of our picks you think is the sexiest or add your own picks in the comments below!

As a sneak peek, look out for some of the following among the pictures:

Tess Boyer (Season 6)

Christiana Danielle (Season 14)

Lilli Passero (Season 12)

Alisan Porter (Season 10)

Amy Vachal (Season 9)

Be sure to add your own picks and selections to the comments section below!

Predict “The Voice” when the live shows start later this spring. Be sure to make your predictions for all of our other reality shows, including “American Idol,” “Survivor” and more to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until new episodes air and compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions