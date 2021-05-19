‘The Voice’ Top 5: Ranking the artists competing to win season 20 [POLL]

After Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” a mere five artists are still in the running to win season 20: Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Victor Solomon, Kenzie Wheeler and Jordan Matthew Young. Take a look at the songs that the Top 5 have sung so far “The Voice” and then cast your vote in our poll as to your choice for champ. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on “The Voice” Top 5 of season 20.

To winnow down the Top 9, the public voted for their favorite performances on the May 17 show. The top-ranking artist from each of the four teams coached by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton moved on in the competition.

The remaining five artists — Dana Monique, Pia Renee, Corey Ward, Young and Gihanna Zoe — faced off in a sudden death sing-off. The winner was Jordan, who is coached by Blake. This means the country music superstar has him an advantage heading into the Top 5 as she is the only coach with two artists on his team.

Do you think one of Blake’s two contenders will win, giving him a ninth win in 20 seasons. Or do you think that Kelly will coach her fourth champ since she started on “The Voice” seven seasons ago? Perhaps John will finally get a bookend trophy to his win from his first stint on the show as a coach in season 16. Or will Nick land his first victory in his second turn in the chair?

Cam Anthony (Team Blake) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Lay Me Down”

Battle Song: “10,000 Hours”

Knockout Song: “Feeling Good”

Top 17 Song: “Take Me to Church”

Top 9 Song: “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”

Rachel Mac (Team Nick) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Let Him Fly”

Battle Song: “Your Song”

Knockout Song: “Foolish Games

Top 17 Song: “Rainbow”

Top 9 Song: “Human”

Victor Solomon (Team Legend) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Glory”

Battle Song: “U Got It Bad”

Knockout Song: “My Girl”

Top 17 Song: “I Wish”

Top 9 Song: “I Can Only Imagine”

Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition Song: “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Battle Song: “Fishin’ in the Dark”

Knockout Song: “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Top 17 Song: “Red Dirt Road”

Top 9 Song: “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake) – Top 5: Instant Save

Audition Song: “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”

Battle Song: “Calling All Angels”

Knockout Song: “She Talks to Angels”

Top 17 Song: “Gold Dust Woman”

Top 9 Song: “Rose Colored Glasses”

