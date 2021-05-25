Where are the first 19 ‘The Voice’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

“The Voice” wrapped up season 20 with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 25 that concluded with Carson Daly revealing the name of the winner. Fans of the season 19 champ, Carter Rubin, were shocked that the producers of “The Voice” could not find room for him in the big line-up of musical acts who performed on the live show leading up to the big reveal. Adding insult to injury, Carter’s coach, Gwen Stefani, was invited back to perform her hit single, “Slow Clap.”

In the photo gallery above, we take a closer look at Rubin and the rest of “The Voice” winners, where are they now and what they have been up to since claiming victory.

“The Voice” used to showcase the most recent winner when it came time to crown a new champion. But that tradition has been put on ice in recent seasons. Last winter, when Rubin won, the season 18 champ, Todd Tilghman, was nowhere to be seen on the finale. In turn, Todd’s big night, did not include an appearance by season 17 winner Jake Hoot.

When Hoot won in December 2019, the season 16 winner, Maelyn Jarmon, sang on the Christmas-themed finale. Conversely when Jarmon scored a win for rookie coach John Legend in the spring of 2019, the season 15 champion, Chevel Shepherd, was not part of the line-up of talent that performed before the big reveal.

When Shepherd claimed the season 15 title in December 2018 the most recent winner, Brynn Cartelli, was showcased singing her new single, “Last Night’s Mascara.” That TV exposure propelled the song to #19 on the charts. Brynn then spent the first part of 2019 touring the country as the opening act for her coach Kelly Clarkson.

Brynn certainly did better than the season 13 winner, Chloe Kohanski, who likewise returned to “The Voice” to debut her new single “Come This Far” on the spring 2018 season 14 finale. While she had made it to No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her winner’s song “Wish I Didn’t Love You” the previous December, her second single didn’t even chart. That might be why we never got an album from Chole, the sixth champion for coach Blake Shelton who has been with the show since the start.

