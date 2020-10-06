‘The Walking Dead’ deaths in order: 33 most shocking so far, including Beta, Glenn, Abraham …

As “The Walking Dead” fans anxiously await the next group of Season 10 episodes (six more are scheduled for early 2021), it’s the perfect time to look back at the show’s dozens of RIP moments. The characters on AMC’s zombie apocalypse drama live in perpetual fear of death. In fact, of the entire Season 1 cast only a precious few are still alive as of today. Grab the tissues and tour our photo gallery above highlighting 33 of the most shocking “The Walking Dead” deaths in order. Did we leave anybody out?

The most recent additions to the death list are Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Alpha (Samantha Morton), the leaders of the Whisperers who were both K.O.’ed during the final battle with our heroes. Beta met his maker when Daryl (Norman Reedus) shoved two daggers into his eyes; Beta then smiled as a hoard of walkers devoured him whole. Days earlier, Alpha was murdered in cold blood by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who was secretly working with Carol (Melissa McBride). This Whisperer leader was responsible for her fair share of grim reaper visits during her time on the show, including the infamous “pike deaths.”

The one-two punch of losing Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) still sticks with viewers all these years later. They both got their heads bashed in by Negan as a show of force against Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group of survivors. When given the chance later on, Rick chose to keep Negan alive and imprisoned at Alexandria. Over the past several seasons we’ve seen the villain try to redeem himself, to various degrees of success.

Then there’s perhaps the biggest death of all time: Carl (Chandler Riggs). He was bitten in the torso by a walker in Season 8 while trying to bring a new doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash), to camp. The teenager soon succumbed to his wounds, but not before writing letters to all of those he’d come to know in the dystopian world, including his father Rick and his mother figure Michonne (Danai Gurira).

After 10 seasons and nearly 150 episodes, is there ONE death that sticks with you the most on “The Walking Dead”? Relive all of the sad moments in our photo gallery above and then sound off down in the comments section.

