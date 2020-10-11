Everything to know about ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off with Daryl and Carol

All good things must come to an end, which is why “The Walking Dead” viewers weren’t surprised when AMC announced the zombie apocalypse drama would conclude in 2022 after 11 seasons. The good news? There are still two years and more than 20 episodes for fans to enjoy. The great news? The story of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will continue after the flagship “TWD” series walks off into the sunset. That’s right — in addition to “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” there’s a third spin-off in the works that’ll be completely centered around everyone’s favorite friends/unrequited lovers.

Here’s everything to know so far about “The Walking Dead” spin-off with Daryl and Carol, which is expected to debut in 2023. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

Reedus and McBride will star

Yep, the two actors are officially back as their iconic characters from the original show. Unlike the main series where they were supporting a larger ensemble, they will officially be the leads of this new drama. And we wouldn’t have it any other way. In terms of their awards histories, Reedus received two People’s Choice nominations in 2019 for playing Daryl, while McBride scored a Critics’ Choice bid in 2014 for portraying Carol.

Show title is forthcoming

Your guess is as good as ours about what the new series will eventually be called, but we’d love to hear your guesses down in the comments section. Keep in mind that all previous spin-offs in the universe have included “The Walking Dead” somewhere in the title. Some of our suggestions are “The Walking Dead: Daryl & Carol” or “Daryl & Carol Survive The Walking Dead” or “The Walking Dead: The Next Chapter.”

Behind-the-scenes talent

Current and former “TWD” showrunners Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple created the new series for AMC, based on Robert Kirkman‘s graphic novels. We expect that many of the other writers, directors and creative talents will also hop on board the Daryl and Carol train, though nothing has been confirmed quite yet.

Reedus teases a “show of hope”

Here’s what Reedus told “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick about the upcoming series: “The new spin-off show I’m really excited about, I have to say. I’ve always loved the relationship with Daryl and Carol and we play off each other so well. It’s a different type of a show. It’s a show of hope. It’s not two groups fighting each other for territory or something like that. It’s she and I on the road seeing who’s left out in the world. It kind of opens up a lot of possibilities.”

What is “Tales of the Walking Dead”?

Don’t get confused, Daryl and Carol fans: a fourth spin-off called “Tales of the Walking Dead” is also in the works at AMC, but it won’t include your favorite dynamic duo. Instead, this anthology series will feature stand-alone episodes with new and/or existing characters from all corners of the dystopian zombie world.

