‘The Walking Dead’: 6 spin-offs to whet your walker appetite after the series finale

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” concluded its 11th and final season on November 20, 2022, but just like the walkers in this apocalyptic drama, the series isn’t going to stay dead for long. The show’s corpse will soon “reanimate” as several spin-offs will hit our TVs in the near future.

If you cried at the series finale, and the thought of going a week without zombies on your screen is too much to bear, take a look at these six current and future “The Walking Dead” spin-offs which will surely whet your appetite for stories of gritty survival survival.

“Fear the Walking Dead”

The first time “The Walking Dead” universe expanded was with “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2015. This initial spin-off followed a family at the very start of the zombie apocalypse. “Fear” has revamped its tone and cast more than once. It currently features Alycia Debnam-Carey, Ruben Blades and Colman Domingo who have survived since the first episode. But they have also been joined by actors from the mother series, including Lennie James (Morgan), Austin Amelio (Dwight) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry), plus new faces such as Jenna Elfman (June) and Mo Collins (Sarah). Season 8 will debut at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2023, where Kim Dickens will make her triumphant return as a series regular after her character’s apparent demise in Season 4.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond”

You don’t have to wait to watch the second spin-off because “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” has already finished its run! This two-season limited event depicted the lives of teenagers 10 years into the apocalypse. The characters have a unique perspective since they are too young to remember much of a pre-walker world, if any of it at all. “The World Beyond” makes a nice companion piece to the main series as it gives greater context to the Civic Republic Military, or CRM, encountered in later seasons of “The Walking Dead.” You’ll even be treated to a cameo from Pollyanna McIntosh as the former junkyard queen Jadis in Season 2.

“Tales of the Walking Dead”

Don’t have the attention span to keep track of a season-long story arc? Give “Tales of the Walking Dead” a try! An anthology series for the zombie age, “Tales” debuted its first season this year and gives viewers a different story every episode. The six episodes focus on both pre-existing and new characters, are set at various points in the apocalypse, and vary widely in style. One episode might be an edge of your seat thriller, while the next will plop you in a nature documentary. There’s even an episode that traps Parker Posey and Jillian Bell in a walker infested time loop. Seriously. No word yet on a premiere date for Season 2.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City”

Originally titled “Isle of the Dead,” AMC announced a name change for this series in August, officially declaring it “Dead City.” This direct sequel to the mother series will pair up Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they make their way through Manhattan. The rocky history between these two characters is sure to provide oodles of dramatic tension. I’m personally hoping that Maggie and Negan answer the most pressing question for New Yorkers: can we finally afford an apartment in Manhattan if the zombie apocalypse hits? Though I’m sure the maniacs who refused to leave the city will still find a way to charge $5,000 for a one bedroom. “Dead City” premieres in April 2023.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”

This series was initially planned as a two-hander for Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol, until McBride stepped away from the project this past April. AMC released a statement that revealed “relocating to Europe has become logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” referencing the plans to film this show in France. Story details are being kept under wraps for now, but a series where Daryl rides his motorcycle through the french riviera (hopefully with Dog riding shotgun in a sidecar), storming castles, and knocking off zombies sounds infinitely watchable! Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple created the series which will debut some time in 2023.

Untitled Rick and Michonne Series

Back in 2018, “The Walking Dead” appeared to kill off its central character Rick Grimes, only for him to be scooped up in a helicopter by Jadis. The following season, Michonne found evidence that her husband was still alive and set off in search of him, also exiting the show. In reality, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira simply needed time away for other pursuits (him to spend time with his family in the UK, her to become a Tony-nominated playwright and to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe). A theatrical movie trilogy was announced to wrap up the story for these beloved characters, but those plans have since morphed into a spin-off series. It’s unclear if the series will extend for multiple seasons or if it is only planned as a limited series event, but the first six episodes will drop sometime in 2023.

