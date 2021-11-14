‘The Wheel of Time’ cinematographer David Moxness explains some of the difficulties of shooting in Slovenia [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Filming in Slovenia presented several challenges for “The Wheel of Time” cinematographer, David Moxness, including the task of just getting to the shooting locations. “They loaded the trucks and they drove as close as they could get and then it was loaded into smaller pickup trucks and then it was into four-wheel ATVs and then we picked it up and carried it in the rest of the way,” Moxness tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: TV Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). Even with the difficulties that the crew was presented, Moxness could not argue with the beauty of the location. “The amazing thing was those challenges were completely outweighed by the fact that was such a beautiful place to shoot and amazing vistas that it was just like, wow, that’s what it’s all about.”

“The Wheel of Time,” which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, is based on the fantasy series that was published by Robert Jordan starting in 1990 and continued until 2013, after Jordan passed away in 2007. It centers on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who is part of a group of women that’s able to use magic. She takes a group of five young people on a worldwide journey believing that one of them might the reincarnation of person that prophecy says will either save the world or destroy it. Moxness is a previous Emmy nominee for his work on the limited series, “The Kennedys,” in 2011.

Filming scenes that had to have computer generated effects added in post-production provided its own set of challenges for Moxness. “For me, it’s about communication and prep. It was a matter of working very closely with our visual effects in prep and coming up with solid plans to what the end result was going to be.” Even factors such as when the shooting would take place became factors that affected the visual effects. “A lot of our location scouting was very specific to that and deciding what time of day, so we could determine where the light would be and that would give a heads up to visual effects.”

When it came to which scenes he most enjoyed doing the photography for, it was doing scenes with the show’s ensemble that stood out to him. “I really enjoy working with our ensemble cast of characters and they were all so terrific. You know, I think I could pick up a handful of scenes with each of them. Just absolutely amazing.” He was particularly struck by what he was able to get from them as a group. “I think we really captured some wonderful character-driven pieces collectively with the team together discussing, plotting, planning and dealing with their issues that I just really enjoyed shooting the scenes with almost every character.”

