‘Them’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 6 in-depth chats with Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas and more

The Amazon horror anthology series “Them” centers on a Black family that experiences terror after moving to a white neighborhood in 1950s Compton. The horror comes in both realistic and supernatural forms as Henry and Lucky Emory battle racist neighbors and otherworldly creatures who intend to drive them out of Compton, if not kill them outright. Scroll down to watch our exclusive interviews with six Emmy contenders from the limited series.

“Them” stars Ashley Thomas and Deborah Ayorinde as Henry and Lucky, while Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd play their daughters, who are also haunted by evil spirits. Alison Pill plays Betty, a neighbor of the Emorys who leads the charge in trying to chase them out of their community. Ryan Kwanten rounds out the main cast as George, the milkman whose flirtations with Betty develop into something far more sinister. Like many domestic dramas set in the 1950s, the shiny veneer of suburbia obscures a darker core, and “Them” takes that darkness to the next level.

The series was created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe. To recreate the picture-perfect style of the ’50s, Marvin enlisted production designer Tom Hammock, while cinematographer Checco Varese provided a Hitchcockian touch with the camera. “Them” premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March where it won the Audience Award for Episodic Premieres. The season, subtitled “Covenant,” dropped in full on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Them” will be competing in the limited series categories at the upcoming Emmys, with Thomas and Ayorinde submitting in their respective lead categories, Hurd, Joseph and Pill in Supporting Actress and Kwanten and recurring standout Jeremiah Birkett as Da Tap Dance Man in Supporting Actor. Watch our interviews with Thomas, Ayorinde and four behind-the-scenes artists discuss making this terrifying anthology series.

Little Marvin, Showrunner

Ashley Thomas, Actor

Deborah Ayorinde, Actress

Nelson Cragg, Director

Checco Varese, Cinematographer

Tom Hammock, Production Designer

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions