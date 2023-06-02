Theo James (‘The White Lotus’) on Cameron’s ‘mammalian’ move: ‘There’s an animalism to him’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Theo James was a self-admitted “big fan” of the first season of “The White Lotus,” and when he heard that a second installment was in the works at HBO, he was “obviously very keen” to throw his hat in the ring. “I loved the absurdity of Mike’s writing and the gentle proposition of socioeconomic and class themes,” the English actor tells me in reference to producer/director/writer Mike White. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

After he got the part of Cameron Sullivan, who travels to Sicily with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and another couple, the scripts “all came in at once,” James reveals. “You kind of devour them quickly, as [White’s] writing is so succinct. And I was surprised in a way how they went, but I was also gratified. I was kind of assuming things would turn in certain directions and that didn’t happen, and I enjoyed that.”

Looking back at that buzzed-about moment in the first episode when Cameron changes into a swimsuit knowing full well that his friend’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), can see his naked body, James declares, “I think in the basis level it’s a quite a mammalian move, and Cameron always represented that to me in some ways. You think of the id and the ego, and the animal versus the civilized, evolved human. There’s an animalism to him, which is dangerous, repugnant and quite alluring.” He notes how Harper “kind of detests his animalism, but then is attracted to it in a strange way.”

Speaking more in depth about his “manipulative” character, the actor explains, “He’s quite instinctual and that makes him fun and unpredictable, but it also makes him impulsive and can be quite problematic at times.” James adds, “He’s a gaslighter with most people around him, but he also plays people off against each other, which I always enjoyed, ’cause it’s a great thing to play for an actor.”

As for the status of Cameron and Daphne’s marriage in light of so much cheating, James readily admits, “I think there’s an openness to their relationship born of probably a reality that they both got used to. But I don’t think they talk about it.” He asks aloud, “Who are we to judge them in terms of the prism of the relationship norms that we understand to be normal, right? Do we think, ‘Oh, they they don’t react in a way that we understand normal relationships to work and the framework of it, so they must be unhappy.’ But the weird thing is, they’re happy.”

“The White Lotus” fans speculated for weeks about what really went down between Cameron and Harper when they went up to the room to “get a hat.” James jokes, “I think they played Jenga and then a bit of fruity Twister.” Ultimately, he concedes, the answer to “how far” the characters went is “a question that will never be answered … I think the main thing is that they were both willing to do that, which says so much about the toxicity within the relationship.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, James talks about the epic fight scene in the ocean between Cameron and Ethan (Will Sharpe), what it was like working with a “comic genius” like Jennifer Coolidge, and why “it would be huge” to receive an Emmy nomination for “The White Lotus.” And for all you “James Bond” fans out there who think he’d be perfect as the next 007, the actor states emphatically, “They need to go in a completely different direction. That probably wouldn’t be me. They need a total reinvention.”

